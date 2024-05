L'Ue condanna le violenze della polizia, 'Georgia al bivio'

epa11295064 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on 'Conclusions of the recent European Council meetings, in particular on a new European Competitiveness deal and the EU strategic agenda 2024-2029', at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 23 April 2024. The EU Parliament's session runs from 22 until 25 April 2024. EPA/RONALD WITTEK