L'Onu chiede 'completa trasparenza' sul voto in Venezuela

epa11451704 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures as he speaks during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (not pictured) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 02 July 2024. The UN Secretary General is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO
NEW YORK, 29 LUG - Il capo delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres chiede "completa trasparenza" sui risultati del voto in Venezuela: lo afferma il suo portavoce.

