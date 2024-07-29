L'Onu chiede 'completa trasparenza' sul voto in Venezuela
epa11451704 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures as he speaks during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (not pictured) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 02 July 2024. The UN Secretary General is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO
AA
NEW YORK, 29 LUG - Il capo delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres chiede "completa trasparenza" sui risultati del voto in Venezuela: lo afferma il suo portavoce.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti