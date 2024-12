Londra vieta ingresso ad Asma al-Assad per cure contro il cancro

epa11357174 (FILE) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (2-R) and his spouse Asma al-Assad (2-L) arrive in Hangzhou, China, 21 September 2023 (reissued 21 May 2024). Syrian first lady Asma Assad was diagnosed with 'acute myeloid leukemia' following medical examinations and tests, the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic announced on 21 May 2024. The president's wife will stay away from direct work or participation in events and activities while undergoing special treatment that 'requires isolation conditions while achieving appropriate social distancing', the statement said. EPA/XINHUA / XU YU CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY