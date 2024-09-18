L'Olanda chiede l'esenzione dalla politica migratoria Ue
epa11449559 Marjolein Faber of the Dutch PVV party, Asylum and Migration Minister-designate, arrives for a constituent meeting at the Binnenhof in The Hague, The Netherlands, 01 July 2024. At the Dutch Ministers founding meeting, the new cabinet makes agreements about, among other things, the division of tasks. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL
AA
BRUXELLES, 18 SET - I Paesi Bassi hanno inviato a Bruxelles la richiesta di esenzione dalla politica comune d'asilo e migrazione. Lo ha annunciato la ministra per l'Asilo, Marjolein Faber. "Ho appena informato la Commissione europea che desidero l'opt-out in materia di migrazione per i Paesi Bassi. Dobbiamo nuovamente occuparci della nostra politica di asilo", ha scritto su X.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti