L'Iran avverte Netanyahu, 'non giocare con il fuoco'
epa11637724 Iranians prepare to set on fire a flag of Israel during an anti-Israeli rally after Iran launched a missile attack against Israel the previous night, in Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, 02 October 2024. Iran has launched dozens of missiles directed at Israel on 01 October 2024, state media reported quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack was a 'retaliation for different assassinations' carried out by Israel and 'the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon', IRGC said. According to the Israeli army, more than 180 ballistic missiles were fired against Israel from Iran. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
TEHERAN, 06 OTT - Il comandante della Marina dei Guardiani della Rivoluzione iraniani, Alireza Tangsiri, ha avvertito il primo ministro israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu di "non giocare col fuoco", dopo che quest'ultimo ha minacciato di attaccare l'Iran in risposta al lancio di missili del primo ottobre su Israele. "Abbiamo elaborato una serie di scenari per affrontare i nemici", ha sottolineato Tangsiri. L'Iran ha piani per ogni situazione ed è pienamente pronto ad affrontare qualsiasi circostanza, ha aggiunto, citato da Tasnim.
