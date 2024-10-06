L'Iran avverte Netanyahu, 'non giocare con il fuoco'

epa11637724 Iranians prepare to set on fire a flag of Israel during an anti-Israeli rally after Iran launched a missile attack against Israel the previous night, in Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, 02 October 2024. Iran has launched dozens of missiles directed at Israel on 01 October 2024, state media reported quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack was a 'retaliation for different assassinations' carried out by Israel and 'the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon', IRGC said. According to the Israeli army, more than 180 ballistic missiles were fired against Israel from Iran. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH