L'India si congratula con Putin, 'rafforzare partenariato'
epa11203884 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as he reaches the venue of his rally in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 March 2024. This is Modi's first visit to Himalayan region Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on 05 August 2019 and when the J&K state was bifurcated into two Union Territories. During this key visit Modi unveiled multiple development projects worth over Rs 64 billion to boost agriculture and tourism sectors in the region. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
AA
ROMA, 18 MAR - "Congratulazioni di cuore" a Vladimir Putin "per la sua rielezione a Presidente della Federazione Russa. Non vediamo l'ora di lavorare insieme per rafforzare ulteriormente il collaudato partenariato strategico speciale e privilegiato tra India e Russia negli anni a venire". Lo scrive su X il premier indiano Narendra Modi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti