L'imprenditrice Tomasdottir è la nuova presidente dell'Islanda

epa05389825 Icelandic presidential candidate Halla Tomasdottir (L) casts her vote in the Icelandic presidential elections at a polling station in Reykjavik, Iceland, 25 June 2016. Voting was underway in Iceland to elect a new president, with nine candidates running for the post. Some 240,000 people are eligible to vote. EPA/BIRGIR THOR HARDARSON ICELAND OUT