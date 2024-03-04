L'Idf smentisce le notizie delle dimissioni del portavoce Hagari

epa11034261 A photo taken while embedded with the Israeli Army shows Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari (R) inside a tunnel 400 meters away from the Erez crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the Palestinian town of Beit Hanun, northern Gaza Strip, 15 December 2023 (issued 17 December 2023). At least 18,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI