L'Idf all'ANSA, 'non siamo stati noi a colpire l'Unifil'
epa11680308 UNIFIL peacekeepers patrol near a Lebanese army checkpoint in Borj Rahal town, in the Tyre District, southern Lebanon, 24 October 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 12,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/STRINGER
AA
TEL AVIV, 19 NOV - Il portavoce dell'Idf ha dichiarato all'ANSA che non è stato l'esercito israeliano a colpire le forze di pace Unifil nel Libano meridionale.
Argomenti