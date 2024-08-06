Liberato l'uomo che ha fatto volare un drone vicino al Cremlino

epa09101865 A view of the Kremlin with switched on illumination to mark Earth Hour, in Moscow, Russia, 27 March 2021. Earth Hour is an annual event in which lights are switched off in major cities around the world to draw attention to energy consumption and its environmental effects. The aim is to give people a voice on the planet's future and an opportunity to work together to create a sustainable low carbon future for planet earth. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV