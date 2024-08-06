Liberato l'uomo che ha fatto volare un drone vicino al Cremlino
ROMA, 06 AGO - La persona fermata a Mosca per aver fatto volare un drone vicino al Cremlino è un italo-argentino che è già stato liberato ed ha lasciato la Russia. Secondo quanto si apprende l'uomo, uno steward della Emirates, risiede in Argentina.
