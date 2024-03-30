Liberati tre ostaggi nel bar in Olanda
epa11250882 Police and emergency services are deployed in the center of Ede, the Netherlands, 30 March 2024. A spokesman for the municipality confirmed that a hostage situation is underway in the center of Ede without specifying where and how many people are involved. According to the police, 150 homes in the city center have been evacuated and the public has been asked to stay away from the area. EPA/PERSBUREAU HEITINK
AA
ROMA, 30 MAR - Sono state liberate tre delle persone prese in ostaggio nel bar in Olanda, secondo la Polizia citata dai media locali. Non è ancora chiaro quante siano le persone trattenute. Sul posto anche le forze speciali e gli artificieri.
