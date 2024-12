Libano, Unifil denuncia violazioni del cessate il fuoco nel sud

epa11743112 UNIFIL troops patrol on the Lebanese side of the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from an undisclosed location on the Israeli side of the border in the Upper Galilee, Israel, 27 November 2024. On the evening of 26 November the US president confirmed that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah - brokered by the United States and France - had been approved by Israel's cabinet and would come into effect at 02:00 GMT on 27 November. EPA/ATEF SAFADI