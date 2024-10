Libano, sale bilancio dei raid israeliani, 51 morti e 174 feriti

epa11657101 A mosque behind destroyed buildings following an Israeli military strike on a commercial market in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, 13 October 2024. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Israeli warplanes targeted the center of the commercial market in the city of Nabatieh on the evening of 12 October, injuring eight people and destroying several buildings. The Lebanese Health Ministry states that more than 2,255 people have been killed and over 10,500 others have been injured in Lebanon since the beginning of the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict. EPA/STRINGER