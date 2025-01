Libano, Salam accetta incarico di premier, 'ora al lavoro'

epa11823923 Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam delivers a statement following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Lebanon, 14 January 2025. Salam, president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), was designated as Lebanon's prime minister by President Joseph Aoun, after gaining the support of the majority of lawmakers during the president's parliamentary consultation. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH