Libano, 'colpito in un raid israeliano l'ospedale di Baalbek'

epa11182966 A damaged structure after an Israeli air strike near Baalbek, the Beqaa Valley, Lebanon, 26 February 2024. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on 26 February fighter jets struck sites used by Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Array in Beqaa valley. Hezbollah said two of its fighters were killed in the Beqaa region. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH