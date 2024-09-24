Libano chiude scuole e università per tutta la settimana

epa10960187 Lebanese students observe a minute of silence at a school to mourn the victims killed in southern Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 November 2023. According to Hezbollah, three children were killed in a strike by Israel in southern Lebanon on 05 November. Tensions remain high at the border between Israel and Lebanon after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated following an unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas militants from Gaza into Israel on 07 October 2023. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH