Libano, attacco Israele a nord di Beirut, almeno 20 morti

epa11629155 Excavators clear the rubble at the site of an Israeli strike in the village of Maaysra targeted on 25 September, in Byblos district, north of Beirut, Lebanon, 27 September 2024. Israel's military stated on 27 September, that the Israel Air Force (IAF) launched dozens of strikes targeting Hezbollah cells and infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH