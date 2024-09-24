Libano, 'allestiti 89 rifugi per accogliere 26.000 persone'

epa11621833 A family who fled from southern Lebanon rests at a makeshift shelter in an educational institution in Beirut, Lebanon, 24 September 2024. Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon after an evacuation warning by the Israeli army, which on 23 September announced that it had launched 'extensive' airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in the country. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 492 people have been killed and more than 1,645 have been injured following continued airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH