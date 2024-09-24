Libano, 'allestiti 89 rifugi per accogliere 26.000 persone'
epa11621833 A family who fled from southern Lebanon rests at a makeshift shelter in an educational institution in Beirut, Lebanon, 24 September 2024. Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon after an evacuation warning by the Israeli army, which on 23 September announced that it had launched 'extensive' airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in the country. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 492 people have been killed and more than 1,645 have been injured following continued airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
ROMA, 24 SET - Nasser Yassin, il ministro libanese che coordina la risposta alla crisi causata dagli attacchi tra Israele e Libano, ha affermato che 89 rifugi temporanei sono stati allestiti in scuole e altre strutture. Lo riporta Al Jazeera. I rifugi hanno la capacità di ospitare più di 26.000 persone fuggite dalle "atrocità israeliane", ha affermato.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti