Libano, '9 persone uccise in raid israeliano nel sud'

epa11626323 Smoke rise as a as a result of projectiles fired from south Lebanon on upper Galilee, northern Israel, 26 September 2024. The Israeli Army (Tsahal) said on 26 September it concluded an exercise led by the Ground Forces Training Center that took place a few kilometers from the Lebanese border, adding that that over the past day fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including sites, cells, and launchers that were ready to fire toward Israeli territory. EPA/ATEF SAFADI