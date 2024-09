Libano, 81 uccisi e 403 feriti nelle ultime 24 ore

epa11624230 Ambulances and Syrian Red Crescent volunteers wait at the Masnaa Border Crossing with Lebanon, as people who fled from southern Lebanon following Israeli military strikes in recent days arrive at Jdeidat Yabous, Syria, 25 September 2024. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 558 people have been killed, and more than 1,835 have been injured following continued Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages. EPA/STR