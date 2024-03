Legali di Bolsonaro, 'all'ambasciata ungherese solo in visita'

epa11243644 The Hungarian Embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, 25 March 2024. The lawyers of former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro stated that the former president's 'two days stay', in February at the Hungarian Embassy in Brasilia, after having to hand over his passport to the Brazilian Federal Police, was as a guest and to talk about politics with Hungarian authorities, and stressed that any other interpretation, such as requesting asylum, is 'fiction'. EPA/Andre Borges