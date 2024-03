L'Ecuador crea un Comitato di risposta per le crisi di sicurezza

epa11228462 Police line up to receive defense equipment from the President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa Azin (not pictured), at the Police Platform, in Quito, Ecuador, 18 March 2024. Noboa handed over equipment and weapons to the Police, within the framework of the 'internal armed conflict', declared at the beginning of the year against organized crime gangs, and asked for support from citizens in the upcoming referendum in April, on security issues. EPA/JOSE JACOME