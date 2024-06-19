L'Ecr sale a 83 eurodeputati e diventa terzo gruppo al Pe
epa11418313 Leaders arrive at a European Peopleâ€™s Party (EPP) leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 17 June 2024. EU leaders gather in Brussels following the European Parliament elections to discuss the next institutional cycle and to renew the European institutions top jobs with the need to reflect the diversity of the EU in terms of geography, country size, gender, and political affiliation. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
BRUXELLES, 19 GIU - Il Gruppo dei Conservatori e Riformisti Europei al Parlamento europeo (Ecr) raggiunge gli 83 membri e si attesta come terzo gruppo all'Eurocamera. Alla riunione del gruppo oggi a Bruxelles sono stati ammessi nuovi eurodeputati da Danimarca, Francia, Bulgaria, Lituania e Romania.
