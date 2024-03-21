Leader Ue, 'Israele non intraprenda l'operazione a Rafah'

epa11195898 Relatives of a Palestinian family search for missing persons under the rubble of their home following an Israeli air strike, at the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 03 March 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 14 members of a Palestinian family were killed following recent Israeli airstrikes in the southern city of Rafah. More than 30,300 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD