Leader Parlamento, 'ora rapida elezione presidente Libano'

epa11743138 People load belongings on a car next to a damaged building, as internally displaced people prepare to return home after a ceasefire with Israel came into effect, in Beirut, Lebanon, 27 November 2024. On the evening of 26 November the US president confirmed that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah - brokered by the United States and France - had been approved by Israel's cabinet and would come into effect at 02:00 GMT on 27 November. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH