Leader opposizione slovacca, ricevute minacce di morte
epa11314811 Leader of Progresivne Slovensko party (Progressive Slovakia) Michal Simecka speaks during a demonstration against the government's plan of reorganization of the RTVS public broadcaster, in Bratislava, Slovakia, 02 May 2024. Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS) will be transformed into Slovak Television and Radio (STVR) according to a new draft law approved by the government. Robert Fico's government plans to obtain more control over the RTVS public broadcaster with a new system of election, along with the removal of the RTVS general director. Instead of parliament, the new STVR director should be elected by the STVR board, which would be under the full control of a ruling coalition. EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK
BRATISLAVA, 17 MAG - Il leader dellïopposizione in Slovacchia progressista Michal Simecka ha depositato oggi una denuncia penale per minacce di morte e ha testimoniato presso l'Agenzia nazionale per i crimini (Naka), ha riferito DennikN.sk. "Le minacce sono arrivate a me, a mia figlia e alla mia compagna. Ce ne sono state diverse, sono state specifiche e drastiche da parte di persone concrete. Purtroppo non è una novità", ha detto Smecka a proposito delle minacce.
