Leader Houthi, 'israeliani non sono al sicuro a Tel Aviv'

epa11489359 A Houthi soldier stands guard as flames and smoke rise from a burning pile of seized narcotic drugs during their destruction, in Sana'a, Yemen, 20 July 2024. The Houthis-held security service incinerated and destroyed more than 40.9 tons of confiscated narcotics and over 200 thousand of captagon pills which were seized from smugglers in several areas of war-torn Yemen over the past three years, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB