Leader Houthi, attacchi più massicci contro Israele

epa11573867 Houthi supporters brandish weapons during an anti-US and Israel protest, in Sana'a, Yemen, 30 August 2024. Thousands of people participated in the protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the US support for Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, amid the Houthis' maritime attacks in the seas around Yemen. The Houthis have vowed a surprise response to Israeli attacks that targeted a month ago with several raids at the Hodeidah port and fuel tanks in the coastal Yemeni city of Hodeidah, according to a televised address by the Houthis' leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB