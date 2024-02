Leader G7, 'beni congelati fino a che Mosca non risarcisce Kiev'

An handout image provided by press office of Italian government shows Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo pose after a joint press conference following their meeting in Kyiv on February 24, 2024, on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ANSA/ FILIPPO ATTILI - PRESS OFFICE ITALIAN GOVERNMENT ++HO - NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY++