Leader del braccio armato di Hamas ucciso in raid su nord Libano

epa11519046 A boy is wearing a headscarf with the inscription 'The elite unit (up), of the Izzedine Al Qassam Brigades (bottom)' during a protest against the killing of a late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, 02 August 2024. Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH