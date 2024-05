Le Pen, con Meloni ci sono punti in comune

epa10992827 The leader of French parliamentary group from Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen, during a joint press conference with the leader of far-right Portuguese party Chega, Andre Ventura, and the German politician of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) Tino Chrupalla, at the Portuguese Parliament, in Lisbon, Portugal, 24 November 2023. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO