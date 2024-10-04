Le forze Usa hanno colpito 15 obiettivi Houthi nello Yemen
epa11642089 Smoke rises from a site following US-British airstrikes, in Sana'a, Yemen, 04 October 2024. US-British airstrikes on 04 October hit Houthi sites in three Yemeni cities, including Sana'a, Hodeidah and Dhamar, amid the escalation of the Houthi shipping attacks in the seas around Yemen and on targets in Israel, according to the Houthis-run Al-Masirah TV. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
WASHINGTON, 04 OTT - Le forze americane hanno effettuato oggi attacchi su 15 obiettivi nelle aree dello Yemen controllate dai ribelli Houthi. Lo hanno riferito i militari. "Le forze del Comando Centrale degli Stati Uniti (Centcom) hanno condotto oggi attacchi contro 15 obiettivi Houthi nelle aree dello Yemen controllate dagli stessi ribelli sostenuti dall'Iran", ha precisato sui social media il comando militare responsabile delle forze statunitensi in Medio Oriente.
