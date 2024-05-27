Lavrov, talebani via da lista terroristi riflette realtà

epa11062204 Taliban security personnel stand guard at the scene of a blast that hit a minibus in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 January 2024. A bomb blast in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood killed two civilians and wounded 14 others on 06 January, with suspicions falling on the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group, police said. The area has been a target for deadly militant bombings, particularly targeting Shiite mosques, schools, and hospitals. The Taliban government has claimed a 90 percent decrease in IS-K attacks due to their counterterrorism operations, despite recent reports linking IS-K to twin suicide bombings in Iran. The United States has acknowledged IS-K as a continuing terrorist threat based in Afghanistan. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL