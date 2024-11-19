Lavrov al G20, 'Kiev e l'Occidente vogliono l'escalation'
epa11727573 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R), during the opening of the G20 Summit of Heads of State, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 November 2024. The G20 summit will bring together leaders from 55 nations and organizations on 18 and 19 November at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro. EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - RIO DE JANEIRO, 19 NOV - Il ministro degli Esteri russo Serghei Lavrov, oggi al G20, ha affermato che l'Ucraina non avrebbe potuto lanciare gli Atacms senza l'aiuto degli Usa. "L'Ucraina e l'Occidente vogliono un'escalation", ha accusato Lavrov. (ANSA-AFP).
