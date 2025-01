L'Avana assicura: nessun leader dell'Eln è a Cuba

epa11131855 Pablo Beltran (R), Colombian chief negotiator of the National Liberation Army (ELN); Vera Grabe (L), head of the negotiation team of the Government of Colombia, and Bruno Rodriguez (C), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, participate in a session of the sixth cycle of negotiations with ELN, in Havana, Cuba, 06 February 2024. The Colombian government and the ELN announced an agreement to create a 'multi-donor fund for the peace process'. EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa