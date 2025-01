L'autore della sparatoria in Montenegro si è suicidato

epa11801768 Detectives inspect the crime scene in Cetinje, Montenegro, 01 January 2025. At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting near Cetinje, according to Montenegro's Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic. The suspect, Aco Martinovic, reportedly opened fire at a restaurant in Bajice after a physical altercation. The gunman escaped and is being pursued by police. EPA/STRINGER