L'attentatore di Trump vicino al club di golf per 12 ore
epa11606766 The entrance of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on 15 September 2024, where gunshots were reported. According to the FBI, they are following an investigation of what appears to be an attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the US Secret Service agents found a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope into the club as Trump was on the course. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
AA
NEW YORK, 16 SET - L'attentatore di Donald Trump, Ryan Routh, ha circolato nell'area vicino al club di golf dell'ex presidente per 12 ore prima di essere affrontato da un agente del Secret Service. Lo riportano i media americani citando i documenti depositati dalle autorità in tribunale.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti