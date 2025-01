Lanciato da Space X razzo Falcon 9 con strumento italiano

epa11825597 The Blue Ghost Mission 1 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from NASA’s Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 January 2025. According to NASA, the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and Artemis campaign, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1, was successfully launched on 15 January 2025. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH