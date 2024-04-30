L'Aja respinge lo stop alle armi tedesche a Israele
epa11266869 A general view of the court during the second day of the hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in the case brought by Nicaragua against Germany about the financial and military aid that the European country provides to Israel and the elimination of subsidies to the aid organization UNRWA, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 09 April 2024. According to Nicaragua, Germany is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention and the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the laws of war in the occupied Palestinian territories. EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
ROMA, 30 APR - La Corte internazionale di giustizia dell'Aja, la massima corte delle Nazioni Unite, ha respinto la richiesta del Nicaragua di ordinare alla Germania di sospendere gli aiuti militari e di altro tipo a Israele. Lo riporta Haaretz. La Corte ha affermato che le condizioni legali per emettere un simile ordine non erano soddisfatte. La Germania ha sostenuto nel corso delle udienze di non aver quasi esportato armi in Israele da quando è iniziata l'offensiva a Gaza. Tuttavia la Corte ha affermato di essere profondamente preoccupata per le condizioni a Gaza, riporta il Guardian.
