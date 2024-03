La strage del Pinot grigio, recise 1.200 viti in Trentino

epa10905530 A volunteer picks grapes from the vine during the grape harvest season at Dunesforde Vineyard in York, Britain, 07 October 2023. Viticulture (the cultivation and harvesting of grapes) is now the UK's fastest growing agricultural sector, with wine production expected to reach between 25 and 29 million bottles by 2032, according to industry report. Research published in the journal Oeno-One has predicted that climate change will increasingly allow UK winemakers to grow varieties of grape such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Riesling and Semmilon, which have previously been extremely difficult or impossible to grow in the British climate. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET