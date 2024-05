La Spagna approva in via definitiva la legge sull'amnistia

epa11378947 Vox' MP Jose Maria Figaredo Alvarez-Sala (C) reacts after the speech by Sumar's MP Gerardo Pisarello during the debate on the so-called Amnesty Law that is expected to be approved at the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 30 May 2024. The Amnesty Law is part of the deal struck by the Spanish Prime Minister's PSOE party to form a coalition Government with the support of Catalan and Basque pro-independent parties following the elections in July 2023. The bill would grant amnesty to people facing legal issues for involvement in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid. EPA/JJ Guillen