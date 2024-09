La siccità colpisce i 10 maggiori fiumi dell'Amazzonia

epa10886815 A view of the severe drought affecting the Lago do Piranha Sustainable Development Reserve in Manacapuru, Amazonas, Brazil 27 September 2023. Fish are dying due to severe drought in the Amazon basin region. Of the 62 municipalities in the state of Amazonas, 59 are affected. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 80 thousand people are affected by the drought. EPA/Raphael Alves