La Russia ha cominciato il ritiro dal Nagorno-Karabakh

epa10883987 Ethnic Armenian flee Karabakh for Armenia, siting in trucks, at the Lachin checkpoint controlled by Russian peackeepers and Azeri border guards, Azerbaijan, 26 September 2023. Azerbaijan on 19 September 2023 launched a brief military offensive on the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway enclave that is home to some 120,000 ethnic Armenians. Following a ceasefire agreed on 20 September 2023, Azerbaijan opened all checkpoints with Armenia for the unimpeded exit of civilians from the disputed territory. The Armenian government announced the evacuation of more than 19,000 local residents from Nagorno-Karabakh, and a humanitarian center has been set up in the village of Kornidzor near the so-called Lachin corridor, the main route between Armenia and the breakaway region. Russian peacekeepers escorted convoys with civilians leaving Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, the Russian defense ministry said. EPA/ROMAN ISMAYILOV