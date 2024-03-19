La Russia evacua 9.000 bambini dalla regione di Belgorod

epa11154572 A handout picture made available by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel shows Russian emergency services at the scene following shelling in central Belgorod, 650km from Moscow, Russia, 15 February 2024. Gladkov reported that five people were killed, including one child, and another 18 people were injured, five of them children, as a result of shelling from Ukraine. EPA/BELGOROD GUVERNER VYACHESLAV GLADCOV TELEGRAM CHANNEL HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES