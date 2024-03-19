La Russia evacua 9.000 bambini dalla regione di Belgorod
epa11154572 A handout picture made available by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel shows Russian emergency services at the scene following shelling in central Belgorod, 650km from Moscow, Russia, 15 February 2024. Gladkov reported that five people were killed, including one child, and another 18 people were injured, five of them children, as a result of shelling from Ukraine. EPA/BELGOROD GUVERNER VYACHESLAV GLADCOV TELEGRAM CHANNEL HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 19 MAR - Le autorità della regione russa di Belgorod hanno deciso di evacuare circa 9.000 bambini verso altre regioni a causa dei continui bombardamenti dall'Ucraina. Lo ha annunciato il governatore Vyacheslav Gladkov, citato dalla Tass, aggiungendo che solo nell'ultima settimana 16 persone sono state uccise negli attacchi e 98 ferite, di cui una ragazza che ha perso un braccio. Gladkov ha detto che oggi sono stati colpiti un ospedale e una scuola, senza che si registrassero morti o feriti.
