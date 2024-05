La Russa,Salis?Non ho simpatia per chi va fuori e commette reati

Italian Senate President Ignazio La Russa during the Air Show, organized on the occasion of the 64th aerobatic season of the Frecce Tricolori, at the Rivolto Air Base near Udine, in Italy, 1 Maggio 2024. ANSA/GIUSEPPE LAMI The 64th aerobatic season will officially open on Sunday 5 May in Caorle (Venice) with several overflights in many Italian locations. Furthermore, this year, thirty years after the last one mission, the Frecce Tricolori will return to North America the tour will open on June 22nd with a performance in the skies of Bagotville, Canada.