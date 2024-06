La Romania donerà un sistema Patriot all'Ucraina

epa11361044 Visitors check US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system during the first day of the Black Sea Defense & Aerospace Exhibition 2024 (BSDA'24) in Bucharest, Romania, 22 May 2024. More than 400 companies from the fields of defense, security and aerospace from 21 countries display products and equipment during the 9th edition of BSDA, one of the largest defense bi-annual exhibitions held in Eastern Europe. BSDA 24 is opened from May 22 until May 24, 2024. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT