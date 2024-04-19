La risposta di Israele nel giorno del compleanno di Khamenei
epa11269367 A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader office shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking during the Eid al-Fitr ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 10 April 2024. According to the Iranian supreme leader's official website, Khamenei said that Israel 'should be punished and it will be punished' following the recent airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria which Iran blames on Israel. EPA/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 19 APR - La risposta di Israele all'attacco dell'Iran è arrivata nel giorno del compleanno della Guida Suprema iraniana Khamenei, nato il 19 aprile del 1939. Lo stanno facendo notare diversi analisti sui social. Alcuni profili israeliani stanno scrivendo beffardamente: 'Buon compleanno, Khamenei'.
