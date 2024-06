La Repubblica Ceca celebra Kafka nel centenario della morte

epa11370586 A book about Franz Kafka is displayed at Book World Prague 2024 fair, in Prague, Czech Republic, 24 May 2024 (issued 25 May 2024). Franz Kafka was Czech born famous German-language writer and 03 June 2024 will be the centenary of his death. A number of events and projects with Kafkaesque themes are planned to mark the anniversary. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEk