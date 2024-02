La povertà in Argentina sale al 57,4%, la più alta dal 2004

epa11113212 A homeless person eats lunch in front of a building in Austin, Texas, USA, 29 January 2024. A report from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing on 25 January 2024, shows that homelessness in January 2023 has increased by 12 percent compared to last year, with over 650,000 people experiencing homelessness as a result of rising rents and wages reductions. EPA/ADAM DAVIS