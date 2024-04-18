La Pietà di Gaza vince il World Press Photo 2024
epa11286015 A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2024 World Press Photo Award winner image by Mohammed Salem for Reuters depicting Inas Abu Maamar (36) cradling the body of her niece Saly (5) who was killed, along with four other family members, when an Israeli missile struck their home in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, 17 October 2023 (reissued 18 April 2024). The 2024 World Press Photo Winners were announced by the World Press Photo Foundation on 18 April 2024. EPA/MOHAMMED SALEM / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Mohammed Salem/World Press Photo Foundation -- NO COVERS -- NO CROPPING, RESIZING, MANIPULATING -- NO SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 18 APR - La fotografia dell'anno del World Press Photo del 2024 è quella del fotografo Mohammed Salem per l'immagine scattata il 17 ottobre 2023 all'ospedale di Nasser di Gaza in cui si vede una donna, Inas Abu Maamar, che abbraccia il corpo senza vita di Saly, sua nipote, di cinque anni, avvolta in un sudario. Lo rende noto sui social il World Press Photo.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti